Short Sports Show
The World’s Oldest Competition | Short Sports Show
Witness the gripping action of Turkish Oil Wrestling, where giants clash for the coveted Golden Belt. Watch Talha to discover why this 664-year-old tradition in Edirne isn't just a competition, but a vibrant festival that unites a nation.... Read More
Up Next
How Popular is Volleyball Türkiye? | Short SportsShow
The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team is finally back in Istanbul after 14 years!
Are OKC the best NBA champions? | Short Sports Show
The OKC Thunder won the 2025 NBA title after outlasting the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.
Other Episodes
01:50
Is Sinner-Alcaraz tennis’ best new thing? | Short Sports Show
Related Videos
26:40
Is Paris’ Olympic makeover really a change for the better?
26:05
Will the Olympics be a blessing or a curse for Paris?