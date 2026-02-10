WAR ON GAZA
President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
US immigration court dismisses deportation case against Tufts pro-Palestine student Rumeysa Ozturk
OIC expresses 'absolute rejection' of Israeli moves to change occupied West Bank's legal status
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Gaza’s medical crisis: Cancer and kidney failure patients suffer
War on education: Gaza’s universities turned to rubble
Pro-Palestine protests sweep Australian cities during Herzog's visit
Australian state to ban “From the river to the sea”
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire
'Criminal nature:' Palestine slams Israeli decisions to expand occupied West Bank settlements
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Decisions lift Jordanian-era land restrictions, open registries and extend Israeli enforcement into PA-administered areas.
Jawad Khalid
Ahmed Najar
Ahmed Najar
By Fawaz Turki
By Berire Kanbur
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Official figures show severe Israeli restrictions on movement at the Rafah crossing between February 2 and 5, with the crossing also closed on Friday and Saturday.
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Meshal calls for a “balanced approach” to enable Gaza’s reconstruction and aid flow, while warning Hamas would not accept foreign rule over Palestinian territory.
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Open letter calls agreement 'complicity with crimes committed in Gaza,' seeking review of university projects.
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Five wounded in assaults near Nablus and east of Ramallah, Palestinian officials say.
Wars are fought through narratives and digital world, Türkiye's communication chief
Burhanettin Duran calls for regional ownership, inclusive diplomacy and justice-based order at the 17th Al Jazeera Forum in Doha.
