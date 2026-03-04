WAR ON IRAN
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
BIZTECH
INFOGRAPHICS
FEATURES
OPINION
OPINION
US submarine sinks Iranian warship in first torpedo kill since WWII
Pentagon hails first US torpedo sinking since World War II as Sri Lanka rescues survivors and dozens remain missing in widening naval conflict.
LIVE TV
TRT World Live Stream
TRT World Live Stream
World
OPINION
Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Middle East war: UN committee
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child demands a ceasefire after reports of a deadly school strike in Iran.
NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye
Day 5 of War on Iran: Round-up of key developments
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Middle East war: UN committee
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child demands a ceasefire after reports of a deadly school strike in Iran.
NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye
Day 5 of War on Iran: Round-up of key developments
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Iran war could cost economy about $3B a week: Israel
US and Israeli officials say the military offensive against Iran could last weeks.
QatarEnergy declares force majeure after LNG production halt
State-owned energy giant said it informed affected buyers after suspending LNG and related product output, pledging to provide further updates as the situation develops.
EU backs Spain as Trump threatens trade freeze over Iran stance
European Council President Antonio Costa backs Spain after Donald Trump threatens to cut trade ties with Madrid for refusing to support US strikes on Iran.
Israel launches fresh strikes on Beirut as regional tensions soar
Air strikes rock Lebanese capital while Hezbollah launches missiles and drones into Israel, opening a dangerous new front amid fallout from US-Israel attacks on Iran.
Over 100 sailors missing after Iranian warship 'attacked by foreign submarine' off Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan forces launch a joint operation to rescue the crew after IRIS Dena sinks off the island's southern coast, near the city of Galle.
Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Middle East war: UN committee
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child demands a ceasefire after reports of a deadly school strike in Iran.
NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye
Day 5 of War on Iran: Round-up of key developments
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Middle East war: UN committee
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child demands a ceasefire after reports of a deadly school strike in Iran.
NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye
Day 5 of War on Iran: Round-up of key developments
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Load more