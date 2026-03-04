WAR ON IRAN
US submarine sinks Iranian warship in first torpedo kill since WWII
Pentagon hails first US torpedo sinking since World War II as Sri Lanka rescues survivors and dozens remain missing in widening naval conflict.
Iran war could cost economy about $3B a week: Israel
US ​and Israeli ⁠officials say the military offensive against Iran could last weeks.
QatarEnergy declares force majeure after LNG production halt
State-owned energy giant said it informed affected buyers after suspending LNG and related product output, pledging to provide further updates as the situation develops.
EU backs Spain as Trump threatens trade freeze over Iran stance
European Council President Antonio Costa backs Spain after Donald Trump threatens to cut trade ties with Madrid for refusing to support US strikes on Iran.
Israel launches fresh strikes on Beirut as regional tensions soar
Air strikes rock Lebanese capital while Hezbollah launches missiles and drones into Israel, opening a dangerous new front amid fallout from US-Israel attacks on Iran.
Over 100 sailors missing after Iranian warship 'attacked by foreign submarine' off Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan forces launch a joint operation to rescue the crew after IRIS Dena sinks off the island's southern coast, near the city of Galle.
