US
Live Coverage
January 13, 2026
Exxon Mobil still interested in Venezuela visit despite Trump rebuke
January 13, 2026
WATCH: Venezuelan migrants in Colombia consider returning home
January 13, 2026
Venezuela eyes 'new agenda' with EU, UK
January 12, 2026
'Too soon to say' when elections could be held in Venezuela — White House
Live blog: US attacks Venezuela, abducts Maduro
Topic - Large Articles Section
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Argentina Senate backs Milei's labour overhaul despite protests
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Essentials Reads
topic
topic
topic
topic
topic
Democratic-led states file lawsuit against Trump over health cuts
radio placeholder
LIVE TV
World
OPINION
opinion
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Bangladesh's dual vote: Why a referendum is being held with the general election
More than 127.6 million people are eligible to vote, with polling stations open from 7:30 am (0130 GMT) to 4:30 pm (1030 GMT).
Bangladesh's dual vote: Why a referendum is being held with the general election
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Passenger ferry carrying more than 27 people, including women and children, capsizes in Nile River between Taiba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarray.
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Ticket prices for 2026 World Cup skyrocketed on FIFA's official resale platform, with seats for final reaching an eye-watering $143,750.
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Polls open for Bangladesh's first election since 2024 uprising that ousted Hasina
This is the first election without Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, barred from running after a student-led uprising toppled her 15-year rule.
Polls open for Bangladesh's first election since 2024 uprising that ousted Hasina
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Security forces battle to contain crowds in Buenos Aires, deploying water cannons and rubber bullets against protesters hurling petrol bombs, stones, and bottles.
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
US House votes to reject Trump tariffs on Canada in rare bipartisan pushback
Group of Republican lawmakers deliver pointed rebuke to US President, voting to rescind tariffs on Canada along with Democrats, and signalling unease with policy central to Trump's second term.
US House votes to reject Trump tariffs on Canada in rare bipartisan pushback