The country’s Constitutional Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by 13 of the 16 other candidates who argued the results were an outcome of “massive fraud”.

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera addresses the media outside a polling station, after casting his ballots during presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Lycee Boganda, Bangui. December 27, 2020. (Reuters)

The Central African Republic's Constitutional Court has confirmed President Faustin Archange Touadera's victory in last month's elections that were marked by poor turnout and threats from armed groups.

Touadera "is proclaimed to be re-elected president in the first round of the December 27 2020 elections," Chief Judge Daniele Darlan said on Monday, validating results that gave him 53.16 percent of the vote.

The court put the turnout at just 35.25 percent, a figure affected by the inability of many voters to cast their ballots.

The court rejected a suit filed by 13 of the 16 other candidates, who argued that the results were the outcome of "massive fraud" and insecurity.

Election marred by violence

Touadera, 63, first took the helm in 2016 after a civil war that left thousands of dead and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Two-thirds of the impoverished country is in the hands of armed groups, and Touadera relies on help from UN peacekeeping forces and military support from Russia and Rwanda.

In the run-up to the election, a coalition of militias tried to advance on the capital Bangui — an operation that Touadera said was an attempted coup fomented by his predecessor, Francois Bozize.

The country’s electoral commission had provisionally declared Touadera as winner of the vote, which was marred by violence, with 53.9 percent.

The court reduced the score to 53.16 percent because ballots in two towns were cancelled over irregularities, the court said.

