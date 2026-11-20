Yemen conflict escalates as Pentagon says war on Iran cost US $48.3B
US-Israeli war on Iran has fuelled wider regional tensions, including renewed conflict in Yemen, escalating Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia and continued Israeli violence in Gaza and Lebanon.
Araghchi mocks Israel's ambassador over remarks on US troops returning home
Pakistan condemns Houthi militia attack targeting Riyadh's financial district
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi militia missile targeting southern region
Oil prices edge higher as Middle East tensions raise supply concerns
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COP31 turns focus to protecting 30% of planet by 2030
COP31, hosted by Türkiye in Antalya, brings world leaders and climate experts together to advance climate action, strengthen cooperation and address shared environmental challenges.
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Implementation is COP31’s promise. Finance will decide whether it is kept.
As climate negotiations speed up in Antalya, mounting legal obligations, public health evidence and advances in clean energy are strengthening the case for action.
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Israeli forces assault unarmed Palestinian
Israeli forces assault unarmed Palestinian
Israeli settler spits at monastery
Israeli settler spits at monastery
Turkish flag unfurled underwater on Republic Day
Turkish flag unfurled underwater on Republic Day
Madrid protests surge over deadly train crash
Madrid protests surge over deadly train crash
130M Indian voters purged from electoral rolls?
130M Indian voters purged from electoral rolls?
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