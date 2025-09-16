CLIMATE
Flood survivors in Pakistan's eastern Punjab return home as waters recede after weeks of devastation
More than 4,500 villages in Punjab were inundated during weeks of torrential rains and repeated water releases from overflowing dams in neighbouring India.
Floods devastate Pakistan’s Punjab, killing over 100 and affecting millions
Nearly 5,000 villages are inundated, and 4.57 million people are affected as authorities struggle with the rising toll and widespread devastation.
African leaders urge fair climate finance, investment at summit close
"Africa’s climate finance demands are not charity appeals," AU commissioner Bankole Adeoye says as the summit concludes with calls for global responsibility and climate justice ahead of COP30.
Opinion
Deadly flash floods wreak havoc in Indonesia, inundate Bali
The climate crisis has affected storm patterns in Indonesia, leading to heavier rains, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
As a sudden shift in US policy derailed the Geneva negotiations on a binding plastics treaty, vulnerable communities continue to struggle against a tide of waste that threatens their livelihood.
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
Floodwaters submerge more than 3,900 villages in 26 districts.
