At least four people died and around 25 others were injured in a major accident on the Delhi-Agra expressway in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state early on Tuesday after seven buses and several cars collided in dense fog and low visibility conditions, triggering a multi-vehicle pile-up, Indian media reported.

The accident took place in the district of Mathura and involved multiple buses and cars on the high-speed Yamuna Expressway linking capital Delhi with the city of Agra. According to preliminary reports, seven buses and several cars collided amid extremely poor visibility, causing several vehicles to catch fire.

Emergency responders, including fire-service crews and ambulances, were dispatched to the scene. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed the details of the accident, and said that search and rescue operations were close to being completed, and efforts were underway to clear the blocked highway and transport stranded passengers.