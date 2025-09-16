WORLD
Opinion
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
The list also includes Bolivia, Myanmar, and Venezuela.
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
The US president says the strike took place in international waters.
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
The attack drew global condemnation, with Trump saying he was 'very unhappy' about the attack.
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
The summit warns that any further threats against Arab or Muslim states by Israel would be viewed as a dangerous escalation requiring a firm international response.
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
The Turkish president held talks with Qatari, Saudi, Somali, Syrian and Iraqi leaders on the sidelines of the extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League summit.
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
The Spanish prime minister said sports organisations should ask themselves whether it's ethical for Israel to continue competing internationally.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Germany’s incomplete 'zeitenwende': Between strategic resolve and societal reluctance
As Europe’s biggest economy moves beyond pacifism on paper, it remains trapped between the habits of the past and the demands of a more dangerous world.
Subina Shrestha
The next chapter of Nepal’s democracy
Mohammad Alqeeq
Israel’s expansionist drive from Jerusalem to Gaza is a recipe for endless war
By
Ahmed Najar
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By
Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
