One hopes the French president's run-in with Israeli security will help him to realise the plight of the Palestinians.
It was a mixed bag for Pakistan's prime minister who is always well-received, but unable to convincingly make Pakistan's case.
The Yemeni people cannot afford another setback to peace.
No project in the Eastern Mediterranean can achieve its full potential without taking Turkey on board.
The UAE's involvement in Libya is about preserving the Emirati monarchy thousands of kilometres away.
Iran has limited influence over the Taliban and little to gain from prolonging the war.
Despite the currently strained relationship, the two NATO allies are undoubtedly stronger together than they are apart.
Efforts to secure a durable political settlement to the Afghanistan war coincide and conflict with an uncertain political transition in the country.
Sifting through Trump’s most recent tweets and speeches reveal insults and injuries to the Iraqis
Libyans are sceptical that the agreements signed at the summit will end the conflict, but it is an important step in the right direction.
A photograph posted to social media of a man sleeping in uniform while on break has caused a national scandal in France.
The US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani serves as a reminder to the GCC that when push comes to shove, they are all in the same boat.
Pakistan's leadership is embroiled in institutional clashes, petty squabbling and political scandals. So who is steering the ship?
China's increased power and influence has primarily come through economic means, but the rising power might be forced to change its approach.
The late monarch’s shadow looms as Oman prepares to navigate the uncertainties of the post-Qaboos era.
