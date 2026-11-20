Libya's ratification of maritime deal with Türkiye challenges Greece's strategy
Libya’s ratification of the maritime deal strengthens Ankara’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean, challenging Greece’s diplomatic strategy and raising questions about Egypt’s competing maritime interests.
Ending US military aid to Israel is not the same as ending complicity
Washington's decision to end billions in annual military aid to Israel marks a political shift, but continued arms sales and deeper defence cooperation could preserve the very support Palestinians are fighting to end.
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