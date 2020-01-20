  1. Section

Opinion

Macron gets a small taste of what Israeli occupation feels like

So how did Pakistan's Imran Khan fare on his Davos tour?

Will bloodshed in Marib undermine political progress in Yemen?

Latest Opinion Articles

Is the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline project feasible?

Enes Yavuz
2 days ago

No one fears democracy in Libya more than the UAE

Tallha Abdulrazaq
3 days ago

Will Iran sabotage Afghan peace talks? Don't bet on it

Rupert Stone
4 days ago

The future of the Turkey-US relationship

Ali Cinar
4 days ago

To secure peace and preserve the Afghan political system, Ghani has to go

Arif Rafiq
5 days ago

Trump treats Iraq with the same disrespect he's shown Mexico

Ibrahim Al Marashi
6 days ago

Will the Berlin conference on Libya help to bring a permanent ceasefire?

Ferhat Polat
6 days ago

Adama Cisse: the French trash collector fired for sleeping during break

Alexander Seale
20 Jan 2020

Saudi Arabia and the Soleimani assassination

Giorgio Cafiero
20 Jan 2020

Pakistan's institutional clashes obscure its existential crises

Tom Hussain
17 Jan 2020

US-Iran tensions could benefit China, but not in the way you think

Rupert Stone
14 Jan 2020

Oman's Sultan Qaboos: a beloved moderniser with an iron fist

Amar Diwakar
14 Jan 2020
