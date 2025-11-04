Since the beginning of Israel’s war and genocide in Gaza, Dutch society has exerted increasing pressure on its government to end the Netherlands’ complicity through its support for Israel.

Civil society organisations and universities have played a crucial role in keeping Gaza in the public eye and mobilising for action.

Public discourse has shifted markedly in favour of Palestine, with Gaza becoming a central concern in national debates.

Yet, despite sustained public pressure, the impact on government decision-making has so far been limited.

Amid the recent Dutch general elections, divisions over Gaza within the political spectrum have come into sharper focus.

A review by The Rights Forum shows that left-wing and centre-left parties, such as BIJ1, DENK, the Party for the Animals (PvdD), the Socialist Party (SP), the Green Left-Labour Party (GroenLinks-PvdA), Volt, and Democrats 66 (D66), tend to uphold international law and human rights in their approach towards Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Conversely, right-wing parties – including the Party for Freedom (PVV), JA21, the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), and the Reformed Political Party (SGP) – have voted against parliamentary motions criticising Israel’s occupation and the genocide.

Centre-right parties such as the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), New Social Contract (NSC), Christian Union (CU), and Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), as well as the far-right Forum for Democracy (FvD), have similarly failed to support motions recognising Israel’s actions as genocide or apartheid.

Polls conducted before the elections have shown a growing gap between government policy and public opinion, where a majority of Dutch citizens wanted their government to adopt a more critical stance toward Israel, including economic sanctions and a ban on trade with illegal Jewish settlements in occupied Palestine.

While the polls indicated Gaza as an emerging factor influencing voter behaviour, its impact on the election results was not entirely straightforward.

The centre-left D66’s surprise lead in the elections resulted in parties supporting Palestinian rights collectively increasing their seats in parliament, even though they did not achieve a majority.

The far-right PVV, led by Geert Wilders, known for its anti-Muslim and pro-Israel stance, narrowly came in second but lost a significant number of seats compared to previous elections.

However, the overall number of seats held by right-wing parties remained largely unchanged.

The Hague’s contradiction

The Netherlands hosts two of the world’s most important international courts, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), both based in The Hague.

The ICJ has yet to issue a final ruling in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, but has ordered provisional measures requiring Israel to prevent acts of genocide.

Despite this, the Dutch government’s position has diverged from the concerns raised by human rights organisations and scholars who concluded that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Official Dutch statements on Gaza and entire Palestine have generally leaned toward Israel, often condemning Hamas’s attacks while omitting any mention of Israel’s ongoing killings, and placing the blame on Hamas for the “ enormous human suffering in Gaza ”.

Although the Netherlands claims to support “an independent, viable Palestinian state existing alongside a secure Israel”, it has so far declined to recognise Palestine, despite recognising Israel decades ago.

While countries such as France, the United Kingdom, and Belgium have recently moved toward recognition, the Dutch government has fallen short of taking such a step.

Over the past two years, several moments have sparked particular public outrage, exposing the contradictions in the Dutch government’s stance on Gaza and Israel.

In March 2024, the Netherlands formally welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog for the opening of the National Holocaust Museum, an event inaugurated by King Willem-Alexander.

The Dutch organisation, The Rights Forum, called the king’s reception of Herzog “a slap in the face of Palestinians who must watch helplessly as Israel murders their loved ones and destroys their land”, noting that the ICJ had included Herzog’s own incitement to genocide in its ruling.

Controversy has also extended into sports, as matches involving Israeli teams have become flashpoints of tension.