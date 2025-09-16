POLITICS
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, and his killer was at large for more than 24 hours.
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
As Emmanuel Macron appoints his seventh prime minister in eight years, experts warn his centrist project may be collapsing under parliamentary deadlock and voter discontent.
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
US Naval Academy in Maryland state under lockdown, officials say, with reports claiming a former midshipman is involved "who is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman."
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the country led to lockdown orders, cancelled classes, and heightened security.
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
Woman in US and retired banker in Canada face online threats after false claims linked them to killing of conservative activist.
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
Bipartisan tribute and outrage after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk is fatally shot in Utah, reviving America's scars of political violence as leaders who survived past attacks mourn and condemn his killing.
