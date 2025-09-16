POLITICS
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
President accuses US of provoking conflict to seize resources, says communications with Washington are broken.
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Trump aide Stephen Miller says administration will target alleged extremist networks linked to conservative activist’s death.
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Sushila Karki, the country’s first woman prime minister, takes charge following deadly protests that left 72 dead and forced the previous government to resign.
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, and his killer was at large for more than 24 hours.
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
As Emmanuel Macron appoints his seventh prime minister in eight years, experts warn his centrist project may be collapsing under parliamentary deadlock and voter discontent.
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
US Naval Academy in Maryland state under lockdown, officials say, with reports claiming a former midshipman is involved "who is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman."
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the country led to lockdown orders, cancelled classes, and heightened security.
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
Woman in US and retired banker in Canada face online threats after false claims linked them to killing of conservative activist.
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
Bipartisan tribute and outrage after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk is fatally shot in Utah, reviving America's scars of political violence as leaders who survived past attacks mourn and condemn his killing.
Sabena Siddiqui
Has the West shut the door on Iran nuclear talks in haste?
By invoking the snapback sanctions, the E3 appears to have pushed Tehran into a corner. Can they still find common ground before the 31-day deadline expires?
Ian Proud
What's next for Ukraine? Trump and Putin leave the world guessing
Luciano Zaccara
Israeli strikes on Iran: Netanyahu’s calculated diversion from Gaza?
By
Mikail Yasar Gunay
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
By
Denys Kolesnyk
Is Karol Nawrocki’s victory in Poland a turning point for Europe?
