The peace summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska was genuinely historic . And for more reasons than one.

After all, it is not every day that a US president meets the head of a heavily sanctioned state.

So, when President Putin’s aircraft landed in Alaska on 16 August, escorted by four American F-35 jets, and the two leaders walked the red carpet , the symbolism was immense.

But for all the brouhaha around the meeting, after a four-hour dialogue, the audience was left guessing about the endgame for Ukraine.

The signals, though, are promising, and engagement with Ukraine will form the vital next step towards a much-needed peace.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, it has been a Ukrainian priority to keep Putin in a state of global isolation .

European and US leaders cut off diplomatic engagement with Russia. From my experience as a British diplomat in Moscow from 2014 to 2019, it’s clear to me that isolating Russia has been an explicit Western policy for over a decade.

And in the UK, the corresponding live coverage on the British state broadcaster, the BBC, was overwhelmingly critical and downbeat.

The BBC’s chief correspondent, Lyse Douset, said that with the red-carpet treatment, a “red line had been crossed”. Other commentators were more critical still.

Trump had given Putin a “victory” by meeting without expecting concessions in return. An American commentator lamented US troops rolling out the red carpet for an indicted “war criminal”.

President Trump went to great lengths to make Putin feel welcome, which was in sharp contrast to his public dressing down of President Zelenskyy in the Oval office in February .

Trump had clearly thought hard about setting a constructive tone with his Russian counterpart, having not met for seven years. Trump applauding Putin on the red carpet, both leaders sharing a ride in the US President’s ‘Beast’ limousine.

Trump even let Putin speak first at the presser, in stark contrast to his approach with European visitors to the White House, where he has tended to hold court and make jokes and comments at their expense.

In his remarks, Trump also did not wave the threat of much-touted economic sanctions against Russia .

Reassuringly, both Presidents touched on the need for an end to the conflict that works for both Russia and Ukraine.

President Putin acknowledged Trump’s efforts in “helping to resolve the Ukraine issue”. That he was “sincerely interested in putting an end to it” and that any deal to end the fighting must allow for the ‘security of Russia as well.

President Trump remarked that “President Putin wants to see that [the end of the war] as much as I want to.”

No breakthrough yet