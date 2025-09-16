BIZTECH
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
FEATURES
OPINION
GAZA BLOG
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Tesla jumps 8% as Musk's $1 billion stock buy signals bold push for control and dominance in robotaxis, AI, and robotics.
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
US President said he believed young people would be "very happy" with the outcome while alluding to TikTok without mentioning it directly.
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are leading their delegations in crucial talks.
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
CEO Michael O’Leary says Israel is “messing us around” and hints Ryanair could abandon the market amid conflict-driven travel collapse and airport fee disputes.
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Von der Leyen signals tougher energy sanctions on Moscow under US pressure, but rifts inside the bloc and global resistance could blunt Europe’s push to cut Russian revenues.
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
US president says coordinated tariffs would cut Russia’s oil lifeline; White House signals willingness to mirror EU moves.
Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
The refusal of Indian cricket players to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts has reignited debates about the weaponisation of the gentlemen’s game.
Xi, Putin, and the 150-year lifespan: Is science there yet?
US consumers and China's retailers brace for impact as Trump targets cheap imports
Opinion
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Germany’s incomplete 'zeitenwende': Between strategic resolve and societal reluctance
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Germany’s incomplete 'zeitenwende': Between strategic resolve and societal reluctance
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Tesla jumps 8% as Musk's $1 billion stock buy signals bold push for control and dominance in robotaxis, AI, and robotics.
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
US President said he believed young people would be "very happy" with the outcome while alluding to TikTok without mentioning it directly.
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are leading their delegations in crucial talks.
Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
The refusal of Indian cricket players to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts has reignited debates about the weaponisation of the gentlemen’s game.
Xi, Putin, and the 150-year lifespan: Is science there yet?
US consumers and China's retailers brace for impact as Trump targets cheap imports
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
CEO Michael O’Leary says Israel is “messing us around” and hints Ryanair could abandon the market amid conflict-driven travel collapse and airport fee disputes.
Opinion
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Germany’s incomplete 'zeitenwende': Between strategic resolve and societal reluctance
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Germany’s incomplete 'zeitenwende': Between strategic resolve and societal reluctance
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Von der Leyen signals tougher energy sanctions on Moscow under US pressure, but rifts inside the bloc and global resistance could blunt Europe’s push to cut Russian revenues.
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
US president says coordinated tariffs would cut Russia’s oil lifeline; White House signals willingness to mirror EU moves.
Load more