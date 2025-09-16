BIZTECH
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Tesla jumps 8% as Musk's $1 billion stock buy signals bold push for control and dominance in robotaxis, AI, and robotics.
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
US President said he believed young people would be "very happy" with the outcome while alluding to TikTok without mentioning it directly.
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are leading their delegations in crucial talks.
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
Xi, Putin, and the 150-year lifespan: Is science there yet?
US consumers and China's retailers brace for impact as Trump targets cheap imports
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
CEO Michael O’Leary says Israel is “messing us around” and hints Ryanair could abandon the market amid conflict-driven travel collapse and airport fee disputes.
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
Opinion
opinion
author
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
author
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
author
Djoomart Otorbaev
By Djoomart Otorbaev
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Von der Leyen signals tougher energy sanctions on Moscow under US pressure, but rifts inside the bloc and global resistance could blunt Europe’s push to cut Russian revenues.
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
US president says coordinated tariffs would cut Russia’s oil lifeline; White House signals willingness to mirror EU moves.
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report