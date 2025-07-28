Negotiations over new tariffs on China have become a central element of President Donald Trump's renewed trade wars because of the scale of the trade relationship and the geopolitical implications of a future agreement.

Following several days of trade negotiations in London between Chinese and US delegations, Trump announced they were successful, building on an earlier discussion in Geneva.

“We have reached a framework for implementing the Geneva Consensus and the call of the two presidents,” US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters after Trump’s statement.

Most analysts agree that a central point of the agreement involves China supplying the US with rare earth minerals (REM), crucial for major American industries like automotive, semiconductors, and smartphones.

The decision to hold talks in London was reached after a 90-minute telephone conversation between presidents Xi Jinping and Trump. This was the first interaction between the two leaders since Trump began his second term.

It came after a productive summit in Geneva in May, where top government representatives from both nations agreed to lower tariffs that had reached exorbitant levels during a trade dispute in April.

In Geneva, both countries agreed to implement a 90-day pause on additional tariffs to facilitate negotiations for a broader trade agreement.

American mineral deficiency



Extracting REMs is a highly complex process because they are not found in pure form but are obtained from ores. Extracting heavy REMs poses even greater challenges.

These elements must be separated from the chemical compounds they create using specialised and unique equipment, which is still mainly developed and manufactured in China.



These factors and abundant reserves have permitted Beijing to establish a near-monopoly in this sector.

Today, Chinese mines contribute approximately 70 percent of global rare earth metal production, while in the processing domain, China holds nearly 90 percent – a figure close to 99 percent until 2023.

In addition, the country boasts a significant manufacturing and resource base and a growing domestic market, potentially allowing it to redirect trade flows.

The US accounts for only 11 percent of global REM production.

The Trump administration has faced massive pressure from the automotive sector, which is swiftly transitioning to electric vehicle (EV) production.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that in 2024, over 70 percent of global EV manufacturing occurred in China, resulting in a total output of 12.4 million EVs.

Among these, Chinese firms produced the majority at 10.2 million, followed by 900 thousand manufactured by US-based companies, with the remaining 1.3 million from joint ventures between Chinese and foreign firms. Sales within China reached 11.2 million units