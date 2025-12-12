WORLD
China, Japan and South Korea to hold health meeting despite rising Taiwan tensions
China previously postponed a culture ministers’ meeting after Japan’s Taiwan remarks, yet health talks move forward in Seoul.
Delegations of South Korea, China and Japan attended the 10th trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Nov. 26 2023. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

China, Japan and South Korea will convene a trilateral health meeting in Seoul this weekend, despite heightened tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Japan’s Health Ministry said Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno will take part in Sunday’s talks, with a Chinese health ministry official also expected to attend.

Before departing for Seoul, Ueno stressed the importance of continued cooperation among the three neighbours.

The annual health dialogue has been held almost every year since 2007.

The meeting comes after China postponed a separate trilateral gathering of culture ministers last month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November 7, suggesting a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” allowing Japan to exercise collective self-defence.

Beijing condemned the comments, warned its citizens against travelling to Japan, and halted seafood imports.

The self -ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, sits close to Japan’s Yonaguni Island.

