China, Japan and South Korea will convene a trilateral health meeting in Seoul this weekend, despite heightened tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Japan’s Health Ministry said Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno will take part in Sunday’s talks, with a Chinese health ministry official also expected to attend.

Before departing for Seoul, Ueno stressed the importance of continued cooperation among the three neighbours.

The annual health dialogue has been held almost every year since 2007.