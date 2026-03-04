WAR ON IRAN
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Conflict appears to be widening, though UN says there has been no rise in cross-border movements linked to the recent events so far.
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
The International Fleet Review, organised by the Indian Navy at its Eastern Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam, began on February 18.
Türkiye summons Iranian envoy, protests missile fired at its airspace
Mideast tensions: Flights resume to China, Australia, but backlog may take weeks to clear
US 'can't stop everything' that Iran fires, Pentagon admits
US Senate braces for explosive vote to force Trump to halt widening Iran war
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Berlin and Brussels rule out military participation, press for diplomacy and warn that force alone cannot resolve the spiralling Middle East conflict.
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
"The number one issue for us is Ukraine," says Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Erdogan’s remarks came after a ballistic missile from Iran was intercepted by NATO defences as it headed towards Turkish airspace.
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
US President Donald Trump swayed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "clownish antics," Ali Larijani says, accusing him of "dragging the American people into an unjust war with Iran".
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
Iranian president calls for collective security and respect for sovereignty, saying Tehran is forced to defend itself after what he calls "American-Zionist aggression."
