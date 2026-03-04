WAR ON IRAN
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Conflict appears to be widening, though UN says there has been no rise in cross-border movements linked to the recent events so far.
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
radio placeholder
LIVE TV
World
OPINION
opinion
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Berlin and Brussels rule out military participation, press for diplomacy and warn that force alone cannot resolve the spiralling Middle East conflict.
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
"The number one issue for us is Ukraine," says Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Erdogan’s remarks came after a ballistic missile from Iran was intercepted by NATO defences as it headed towards Turkish airspace.
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
US President Donald Trump swayed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "clownish antics," Ali Larijani says, accusing him of "dragging the American people into an unjust war with Iran".
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
Iranian president calls for collective security and respect for sovereignty, saying Tehran is forced to defend itself after what he calls "American-Zionist aggression."
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000