Videos
Amazon worker suspended after protesting genocide ties
01:52
Amazon worker suspended after protesting genocide ties
01:52
Netanyahu: ‘You’re holding a piece of Israel if you have a cell phone’
00:53
Netanyahu: ‘You’re holding a piece of Israel if you have a cell phone’
00:53
What’s expected from the emergency summit in Doha after Israel’s attack?
08:25
What’s expected from the emergency summit in Doha after Israel’s attack?
08:25
UNGA backs Palestinian statehood bid
00:43
UNGA backs Palestinian statehood bid
00:43
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
The pro-Palestine movement in Greece says the goal of the Greek ships is to help break Israel's blockade on Gaza, mobilise the international community and contribute to the establishment of a safe corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Opinion
Israel’s expansionist drive from Jerusalem to Gaza is a recipe for endless war
From the E1 settlement plan to the occupation of Gaza City, Israel is dismantling any possibility of Palestinian statehood.