Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
Amazon worker suspended after protesting genocide ties
01:52
Netanyahu: ‘You’re holding a piece of Israel if you have a cell phone’
00:53
What’s expected from the emergency summit in Doha after Israel’s attack?
08:25
UNGA backs Palestinian statehood bid
00:43
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Hannah Einbinder, Javier Bardem and Meghan Stalter make pro-Palestinian statements at the 77th Emmy Awards.
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
The pro-Palestine movement in Greece says the goal of the Greek ships is to help break Israel's blockade on Gaza, mobilise the international community and contribute to the establishment of a safe corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
Trump hailed Qatar as a great ally to the US, warning Israel to be careful about its attacks in the Middle East.
Mohammad Alqeeq
Ahmed Najar
Rose York
By Talal Alhathal
By Husam Maarouf
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide
A spokesperson for the Israeli army says the decision is "discriminatory" and the government decided to withhold access to the academy as a result.
Pro-Palestinian protests in Spain force cancellation of La Vuelta cycling race's final stage
Cyclists were escorted from central Madrid after protesters clashed with police.
Over 20,000 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, half treated for mental health
Israeli Defence Ministry data reveals over half of 20,000 wounded soldiers diagnosed with PTSD and other disorders, many facing lifelong disabilities.
