Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with a delegation from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, led the delegation on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation said it is complying with the ceasefire terms and provided information on Israeli violations.

The talks also focused on guarantor country Türkiye’s intensive efforts to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and steps to prevent Israel’s violations.

The two sides discussed the conditions needed to move to the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and ways to address existing challenges.