WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
During talks held in Istanbul as part of Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas delegation says it is complying with terms of truce, providing information on Israeli violations.
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire. / AP
a day ago

Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with a delegation from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, led the delegation on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation said it is complying with the ceasefire terms and provided information on Israeli violations.

The talks also focused on guarantor country Türkiye’s intensive efforts to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and steps to prevent Israel’s violations.

The two sides discussed the conditions needed to move to the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and ways to address existing challenges.

RelatedTRT World - Israel bombs Gaza wedding, killing 6 Palestinians amid talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire
RECOMMENDED

The meeting included a briefing on Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to Gaza and discussions on ongoing efforts with regional countries and international organisations to ensure the entry of more aid, particularly tents.

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian national reconciliation and the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal signed on October 10 that halted a two-year war that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar hold Miami talks on advancing Gaza peace plan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations