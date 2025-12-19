Israel has killed six Palestinians, including a woman, in attacks on Gaza City in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to medical and local sources.

The victims’ bodies were transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after Israeli forces shelled a school-turned shelter in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, the sources told Anadolu agency.

Witnesses said an Israeli tank advanced into the area and fired shells at the shelter, causing the casualties.

They added that Israeli forces prevented ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching the site for more than two hours.

The attack occurred while a wedding celebration was being held inside the shelter, according to witnesses and local sources.

Displaced Palestinian families had gathered at the site at the time of the shelling.

The targeted area is among locations from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that has been in force in Gaza since October 10.

Amid talks in US