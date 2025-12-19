WAR ON GAZA
Israel bombs Gaza wedding, killing 6 Palestinians amid talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire
Israeli artillery hits school shelter in eastern Gaza City during a wedding celebration, medical sources say.
Six Palestinians are killed in Israeli shelling of a school shelter in eastern Gaza City / AA
December 19, 2025

Israel has killed six Palestinians, including a woman, in attacks on Gaza City in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to medical and local sources.

The victims’ bodies were transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after Israeli forces shelled a school-turned shelter in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, the sources told Anadolu agency.

Witnesses said an Israeli tank advanced into the area and fired shells at the shelter, causing the casualties.

They added that Israeli forces prevented ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching the site for more than two hours.

The attack occurred while a wedding celebration was being held inside the shelter, according to witnesses and local sources.

Displaced Palestinian families had gathered at the site at the time of the shelling.

The targeted area is among locations from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that has been in force in Gaza since October 10.

Amid talks in US

The incident came as representatives from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye were in the United States for talks on reaching the next phase of the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and other senior US officials were set to begin discussions in Miami, Florida, on the framework for the second phase of the agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that talks are under way with representatives of Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, saying he may join the negotiations later.

Palestinian authorities say the attack is among hundreds of Israeli ceasefire violations recorded since the US-brokered agreement took effect.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began.

