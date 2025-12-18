Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is pressing for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement to begin, warning that continued violations risk reigniting violence and destabilising the wider region.

Speaking to TRT World in an interview aired on Thursday, Fidan said the ceasefire remains vital after what he described as “the horror, the human tragedy, the genocide” witnessed in Gaza since late 2023, but stressed that it is increasingly under strain.

“There are constant violations of the ceasefire,” Fidan said, noting that nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect on October 10.

Fidan said Türkiye supports advancing to the agreement’s second phase, which envisions an international stabilisation force and a governance mechanism for Gaza.

He said talks are ongoing and that “over the next couple of weeks” preliminary outcomes are expected.

Despite Israeli objections, Fidan said Ankara is prepared to contribute to any international force, arguing that Türkiye has acted as “the voice of the human conscience” in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.