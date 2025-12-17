Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that escalating reciprocal attacks by Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea are increasing maritime security threats and risk spreading instability beyond the region, potentially affecting wider parts of Europe.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Fidan said Türkiye has been directly impacted in recent weeks, with commercial ships targeted by both sides and drones entering Turkish airspace. He noted that similar incidents have also affected neighbouring countries, including Romania and Bulgaria.

“We’ve been affected badly in recent weeks,” Fidan said. “Ships have been targeted by both sides, and now drones are flying not only over the warring parties but into our territory.”

Fidan explained that the security risks in the Black Sea began several years ago with drifting naval mines, some of which reached the Istanbul Strait, at times posing a serious threat to maritime traffic through the strategically vital straits. “At one point it became so dangerous that it could have blocked ship traffic entirely,” he said.

He added that Türkiye’s military has been working closely with regional partners, particularly Romania and Bulgaria, to manage the growing risks to navigation and security. However, Fidan stressed that military coordination alone cannot resolve the situation.