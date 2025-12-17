TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Fidan warns Black Sea escalation could spill over into Europe
Turkish top envoy says Ankara has been badly affected in recent weeks, with ships targeted and drones entering its territory.
Fidan warns Black Sea escalation could spill over into Europe
Fidan said a ceasefire is the quickest way to end the crisis and that Ankara fully supports it. / TRT World
December 17, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that escalating reciprocal attacks by Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea are increasing maritime security threats and risk spreading instability beyond the region, potentially affecting wider parts of Europe.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Fidan said Türkiye has been directly impacted in recent weeks, with commercial ships targeted by both sides and drones entering Turkish airspace. He noted that similar incidents have also affected neighbouring countries, including Romania and Bulgaria.

“We’ve been affected badly in recent weeks,” Fidan said. “Ships have been targeted by both sides, and now drones are flying not only over the warring parties but into our territory.”

Fidan explained that the security risks in the Black Sea began several years ago with drifting naval mines, some of which reached the Istanbul Strait, at times posing a serious threat to maritime traffic through the strategically vital straits. “At one point it became so dangerous that it could have blocked ship traffic entirely,” he said.

He added that Türkiye’s military has been working closely with regional partners, particularly Romania and Bulgaria, to manage the growing risks to navigation and security. However, Fidan stressed that military coordination alone cannot resolve the situation.

RECOMMENDED

“The shortest way to put an end to all these problems is to reach a ceasefire,” he said, adding that Ankara fully supports efforts to halt the fighting.

Fidan warned that continued escalation could have far-reaching consequences. “The regional escalation is very dangerous, and it may not stay here,” he said. “It could spread to different parts of Europe as well.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned earlier that attacks on commercial and civilian ships in the Black Sea benefit no one and threaten navigation safety, amid the Russia–Ukraine war. He added that Türkiye has conveyed clear warnings to both sides, stressing that Ankara has strictly enforced the Montreux Convention to prevent the conflict from spreading into the Black Sea.

The full interview with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will air exclusively on TRT World at 9:00 GMT on Thursday, December 18.

Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case