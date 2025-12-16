Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that targeting commercial and civilian ships in the Black Sea benefits no one, referring to recent attacks linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing the 16th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said the attacks threaten navigation safety in the Black Sea, and that Ankara conveyed warnings to both sides (Russia-Ukraine) on this matter.

“We have strictly enforced the Montreux Convention, preventing the war from spreading to the Black Sea. However, recent reciprocal attacks seriously threaten navigation safety in the region. Targeting commercial and civilian ships benefits no one. We have clearly conveyed our warnings to both sides on this matter,” Erdogan said.

Türkiye had earlier called attacks on vessels inside its exclusive economic zone unacceptable.

Erdogan said Türkiye has “no other option but to be strong” both to defend its own interests and “extend helping hand to its brothers.”

Thanks to Hamas’s restraint, he said, a ceasefire in Gaza has largely held and priority is given to maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring unobstructed aid.

Erdogan said Ankara made a difference by delivering over 103,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite restrictions.

Reconstruction in Gaza must begin immediately, he urged.

“In Gaza, many mothers, spouses, children are searching for their mothers, fathers, and partners or waiting to receive news about their fate,” he said.

Noting that thousands of children have lost family and homes, becoming living witnesses to genocide, Erdogan highlighted Gaza’s small size (a total area of 365 km²) and the scale of destruction, emphasising that more than 200,000 tons of explosives, equivalent to 14 atomic bombs, have been dropped on the enclave.

Over half a million Syrians returned home