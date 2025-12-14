Türkiye’s message during a Gaza-focused meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in late September left an impression on US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"At the UN General Assembly, during the meeting we held with Trump, we gave our message especially with Muslim countries, but our message, as Türkiye, left an impression on Trump," Erdogan said during a meeting with university students in Istanbul on Sunday.

"We will continue on our path with determination in the period ahead. There will be no stepping back. If we step back, we would not be able to account for it before God or before Gaza," he added.

On Gaza, Ankara is "taking every step", said Erdogan, reminding the speech he gave at the UN General Assembly in front of all of the delegates.

"... Israeli delegates were seated at the tables across from me. I delivered that speech while looking them straight in the face. We are not cowards," he said.