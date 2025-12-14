TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s message in Gaza-focused meeting in September 'left impression on Trump': Erdogan
"We will continue on our path with determination in the period ahead. There will be no stepping back," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with students in Istanbul. / AA
December 14, 2025

Türkiye’s message during a Gaza-focused meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in late September left an impression on US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"At the UN General Assembly, during the meeting we held with Trump, we gave our message especially with Muslim countries, but our message, as Türkiye, left an impression on Trump," Erdogan said during a meeting with university students in Istanbul on Sunday.

"We will continue on our path with determination in the period ahead. There will be no stepping back. If we step back, we would not be able to account for it before God or before Gaza," he added.

On Gaza, Ankara is "taking every step", said Erdogan, reminding the speech he gave at the UN General Assembly in front of all of the delegates.

"... Israeli delegates were seated at the tables across from me. I delivered that speech while looking them straight in the face. We are not cowards," he said.

Expressing Ankara's determination on the Gaza issue, he vowed that they would not step back from that.

Erdogan said that Türkiye has a unique position in the world, adding that Ankara will host a NATO leaders’ summit.

"We previously hosted it in Istanbul, and now we will host this summit in Ankara as well. Of course, in Ankara, we are preparing a crescent-and-star concept.”

