WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Heavy rains kill at least 10 in Gaza over past 24 hours: WHO
WHO continues to face obstacles in delivering laboratory reagents and diagnostic equipment to Gaza, noting that many supplies have been denied entry after being classified as dual-use items.
Heavy rains kill at least 10 in Gaza over past 24 hours: WHO
Heavy rains flood thousands of tents sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza. / AA
December 14, 2025

The head of the World Health Organization has said that at least 10 people in Gaza have died in the last 24 hours from heavy rainfall, as thousands of displaced Palestinian families shelter in tents with little protection from harsh winter conditions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on social media on Saturday that the combination of exposure, inadequate water and sanitation, and overcrowded living conditions is likely to lead to a surge in acute respiratory infections, including influenza, as well as hepatitis and diarrheal diseases.

He said the WHO continues to face obstacles in delivering laboratory reagents and diagnostic equipment to Gaza, noting that many supplies have been denied entry after being classified as dual-use items by Israel.

Tedros called for the urgent entry of the essential materials, saying they are critical for the timely detection, response and treatment of people facing disease outbreaks in the enclave.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has killed more than 70,300 victims, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 in a genocide in Gaza since October 2023, which has continued despite a truce.

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 since the deal took effect on October 10.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group