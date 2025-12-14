The head of the World Health Organization has said that at least 10 people in Gaza have died in the last 24 hours from heavy rainfall, as thousands of displaced Palestinian families shelter in tents with little protection from harsh winter conditions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on social media on Saturday that the combination of exposure, inadequate water and sanitation, and overcrowded living conditions is likely to lead to a surge in acute respiratory infections, including influenza, as well as hepatitis and diarrheal diseases.

He said the WHO continues to face obstacles in delivering laboratory reagents and diagnostic equipment to Gaza, noting that many supplies have been denied entry after being classified as dual-use items by Israel.

Tedros called for the urgent entry of the essential materials, saying they are critical for the timely detection, response and treatment of people facing disease outbreaks in the enclave.