The US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar held talks on the Gaza situation in Miami.

The Turkish side was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on US social media company X.

“At the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan were evaluated, and views were exchanged on the process of transitioning to the second phase,” Keceli said.

“In the discussions, it was noted that the ceasefire achieved in the first phase has continued despite violations, the release of hostages has been completed, and the conflicts have largely been halted,” he said.

“Regarding the second phase, arrangements to ensure that Gaza is governed by the Gazans were addressed; the steps to be taken concerning the Peace Council and the International Stabilisation Force as envisaged in the peace plan were evaluated,” the spokesperson added.