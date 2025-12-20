The US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar held talks on the Gaza situation in Miami.
The Turkish side was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on US social media company X.
“At the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan were evaluated, and views were exchanged on the process of transitioning to the second phase,” Keceli said.
“In the discussions, it was noted that the ceasefire achieved in the first phase has continued despite violations, the release of hostages has been completed, and the conflicts have largely been halted,” he said.
“Regarding the second phase, arrangements to ensure that Gaza is governed by the Gazans were addressed; the steps to be taken concerning the Peace Council and the International Stabilisation Force as envisaged in the peace plan were evaluated,” the spokesperson added.
After nearly two years of Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, marked by widespread destruction, mass displacement and a deepening humanitarian crisis, international mediation has focused on a phased ceasefire and recovery framework.
The plan’s first phase centred on a temporary ceasefire, limited prisoner and captive exchanges, and the entry of humanitarian aid. However, mediators say implementation has been uneven, with Israel accused of failing to fully meet its commitments, particularly on aid access, troop withdrawals and the sustainability of the ceasefire.
The second phase is intended to move beyond short-term calm towards a more durable ceasefire, broader exchanges, and early steps towards reconstruction and political stabilisation.
Keceli also said that on the margins of the meeting, Fidan held talks with officials in Miami regarding diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.