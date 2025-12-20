WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar hold Miami talks on advancing Gaza peace plan
Issues related to implementation of first phase of Gaza peace plan evaluated, views exchanged on process of transitioning to second phase,” says Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar hold Miami talks on advancing Gaza peace plan
Keceli said Fidan also held side talks in Miami on diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. / AA
December 20, 2025

The US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar held talks on the Gaza situation in Miami.

The Turkish side was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on US social media company X.

“At the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan were evaluated, and views were exchanged on the process of transitioning to the second phase,” Keceli said.

“In the discussions, it was noted that the ceasefire achieved in the first phase has continued despite violations, the release of hostages has been completed, and the conflicts have largely been halted,” he said.

“Regarding the second phase, arrangements to ensure that Gaza is governed by the Gazans were addressed; the steps to be taken concerning the Peace Council and the International Stabilisation Force as envisaged in the peace plan were evaluated,” the spokesperson added.

RECOMMENDED

After nearly two years of Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, marked by widespread destruction, mass displacement and a deepening humanitarian crisis, international mediation has focused on a phased ceasefire and recovery framework.

The plan’s first phase centred on a temporary ceasefire, limited prisoner and captive exchanges, and the entry of humanitarian aid. However, mediators say implementation has been uneven, with Israel accused of failing to fully meet its commitments, particularly on aid access, troop withdrawals and the sustainability of the ceasefire.

The second phase is intended to move beyond short-term calm towards a more durable ceasefire, broader exchanges, and early steps towards reconstruction and political stabilisation.

Keceli also said that on the margins of the meeting, Fidan held talks with officials in Miami regarding diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - Israel bombs Gaza wedding, killing 6 Palestinians amid talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations