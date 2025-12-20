WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
Israeli army closes four entrances to Jericho city in eastern West Bank, causing severe traffic gridlock, eyewitnesses say.
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
A total of 916 permanent and temporary Israeli checkpoints cut through cities and towns across the occupied West Bank. / AA
a day ago

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles Saturday in the village of Ein Yabroud, east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

A group of illegal settlers blocked the path of Palestinian vehicles in the village and attacked them while Israeli forces were present, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The agency said the attack did not result in any injuries.

Separately, the Israeli army closed the four entrances to the city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank, preventing passage and causing severe traffic gridlock and the accumulation of hundreds of vehicles, eyewitnesses told Anadolu without clarifying the reason for the closure.

They added that some of the dirt roads drivers tried to use had illegal settlers present on them, forcing many people to turn back.

A total of 916 permanent and temporary Israeli checkpoints cut through cities and towns across the occupied West Bank, including more than 243 iron gates erected after the start of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, which continued for two years.

RECOMMENDED

Gated roads, broken routes

Many Palestinians in various areas of the West Bank are forced to use multiple means of transportation between cities and villages, amid Israel’s closure of dozens of gates it has installed across the West Bank.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,097 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's illegal settlement plan in occupied West Bank is 'dangerous': Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations