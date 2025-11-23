ASIA PACIFIC
China will not allow Japanese 'militarism to stage a comeback': Chinese FM
The development comes after Japanese premier said that any Chinese attack on Taiwan could potentially enable Tokyo to "exercise right of collective self-defence".
(FILE) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Beijing, China, October 27, 2025. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

China has said that it will not allow "Japanese militarism to stage a comeback", stressing that Beijing will work with all sides to uphold the international consensus on the one-China principle, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

"China will never allow right-wing forces in Japan to turn back the wheel of history, nor permit external forces to meddle in China's Taiwan region or allow Japanese militarism to stage a comeback," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his first strategic dialogue with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Saturday in Dushanbe.

He added that Beijing "will work with all parties to uphold the international consensus on the one-China principle and jointly safeguard the hard-won outcomes of the victory of World War II".

His remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said any Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" for Tokyo under its security legislation, potentially enabling it to "exercise the right of collective self-defence".

China sharply criticised the comments, which were made days after Takaichi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum earlier this month.

Following Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists reportedly cancelled trips to Japan, while Tokyo said Beijing had imposed a ban on seafood imports.

Beijing also postponed a trilateral meeting of culture ministers with Japan and South Korea, a decision that drew criticism from Tokyo.

SOURCE:AA
