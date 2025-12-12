WAR ON GAZA
US presses Israel to clear Gaza’s mountain of war debris: report
Israel will start with a pilot cleanup in Rafah as full removal could exceed $1 billion amid a lack of international funding.
Buildings lie in ruins amidst the rubble in Rafah in southern Gaza, December 8 2025. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

The US has asked Israel to take responsibility for clearing the massive debris left across Gaza after over two years of its genocidal assault on the enclave, including destruction caused by air strikes and armoured bulldozers, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing a senior political source, said Israel has agreed to the US request “for now,” but will begin by clearing debris in a single pilot neighbourhood in Rafah.

According to the report, Washington expects Israel to ultimately remove rubble across the entire enclave, a task that could take years and cost more than $1 billion.

Arab and international actors have so far refused to finance the debris-removal effort, the paper said.

Gaza is buried under about 68 million tonnes of debris, The Wall Street Journal reported this week, citing widespread destruction across the enclave.

The UN Development Program estimates the rubble weighs as much as 186 Empire State Buildings.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 70,300 people and injured over 171,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities. A ceasefire that went into effect in October this year has not stopped the attacks.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
