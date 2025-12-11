Washington, DC — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has indicated that intensive behind-the-scenes work is ongoing to shape the next phase of Gaza peace initiative, stressing that the Trump administration is deliberately keeping details quiet until conditions are ripe for formal announcements.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Leavitt described “a lot of quiet planning underway” involving senior national security officials, regional partners, and stakeholders, but declined to provide a timeline or specifics on the substance of the emerging plan.

When pressed on whether the framework would build on the ceasefire or represent a new approach, Leavitt said only that announcements would be made “at the appropriate time” and that the Trump administration is committed to achieving peace in Gaza.

Leavitt did not offer specifics on timelines or proposals, keeping the focus on ongoing coordination as pressure grows for a clearer roadmap.

On Wednesday, Trump said that an announcement about which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace should be made early next year.

Trump added that a variety of leaders want to be on the board, which was established under a Gaza plan that set up a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"The kings, the presidents, prime ministers - they all want to be on the Board of Peace,” the US President said.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted on November 17 authorised a Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza.

The resolution, drafted by the US, described the Board of Peace as a transitional administration "that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the redevelopment of Gaza” in line with Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

“Frustrated with both sides”

Leavitt turned to Ukraine also, outlining Washington’s view of the battlefield and the support it expects to maintain as the war grinds on.

US will send officials to talks in Europe on Ukraine this weekend if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, she added.