US President Donald Trump has said that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela amid rising tensions with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

"We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said "other things are happening" but did not provide further details, adding that he would speak about the issue at a later time.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the seizure was led by the US Coast Guard and supported by the Navy.

The move marks the administration’s latest attempt to increase pressure on Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the United States.

It comes a day after the US military flew a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela in what appeared to be their closest approach to Venezuelan airspace since the start of Trump’s pressure campaign.