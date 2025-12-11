WORLD
2 min read
Only Ukrainians can decide territorial issues: Zelenskyy
"I believe that the people of Ukraine will answer this question. Whether through elections or a referendum, there must be a position from the people of Ukraine," the Ukrainian president says.
Only Ukrainians can decide territorial issues: Zelenskyy
(FILE) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits to welcome a foreign dignitary in Kiev, Ukraine, December 4, 2025 / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the issue of any potential territorial arrangements under ongoing peace discussions must be decided solely by the Ukrainian people.

"I believe the people of Ukraine will answer this question — in the format of elections or in the format of a referendum — but there must be a position of the people of Ukraine," Zelenskyy told journalists, according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

His remarks came as Kiev continues talks with the US on proposals that include establishing a "free economic" or "demilitarised" zone in parts of the Donetsk region, under which Ukrainian forces would withdraw while Russian troops would be barred from entering.

Zelenskyy said the idea raises unresolved questions over control, monitoring and how to prevent Russian infiltration "under the guise of civilians", according to RBC-Ukraine news agency.

RelatedTRT World - Russia reacts cautiously to Zelenskyy's readiness for Ukraine election

"That model is not in Ukraine's interests," he said, while noting that dialogue with partners continues and that Kiev seeks "fair solutions" based on parity and security guarantees.

RECOMMENDED

He added that much also depends on the performance of Ukrainian forces on the ground, saying their ability to hold positions and deter Russian attacks shapes the diplomatic process.

Zelenskyy's comments come amid discussions of a US-backed peace plan and Washington's push for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.

He has said Kiev is ready for a vote once legal changes are made and security is ensured.

Last week, Zelenskyy said that the territorial issue remains the "most difficult" issue in negotiations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia