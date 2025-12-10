WORLD
2 min read
Russia reacts cautiously to Zelenskyy's readiness for Ukraine election
Kremlin says it will wait and see "how things develop" after Zelenskyy expresses readiness for an election once security is ensured.
Russia reacts cautiously to Zelenskyy's readiness for Ukraine election
Putin has long raised the issue of Ukraine holding elections, Peskov said. [File photo] / AP
December 10, 2025

Russia has said it will “see how things develop” after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement on being “ready” to hold a presidential election if security is ensured.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue of holding elections in Ukraine is something Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been talking about for a long time,” and that US President Donald Trump has also “recently talked about” the issue.

"We'll see how things develop in this direction,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow has yet to discuss the issue with “anyone,” including the US.

"We are working for peace, not a truce. A sustainable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved through the signing of relevant documents, is an absolute priority," Peskov said regarding Zelenskyy's remarks on Ukraine's readiness for an energy ceasefire if Russia also agrees.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he is "ready" to hold a presidential election within 60-90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.

RelatedTRT World - 'It's time Ukraine should hold elections': Trump

Political advantage

Zelenskyy’s remarks came after Trump told Politico in an interview on Monday that it was “time” for Ukraine to hold an election, arguing Kiev was “using war" to avoid a presidential vote and warning that the absence of a ballot for a prolonged period risks undermining Ukraine’s democracy.

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy rejected the claims that Kiev is avoiding a vote for political advantage, arguing the continuation of the over three-and-a-half-year Ukraine war “is unrelated to who holds office.”

He said decisions on holding elections belong solely to Ukrainians, stressing that the issue was not raised in his recent contacts with American officials.

The Ukrainian president added that he has already asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes allowing elections during wartime, urging the US and European partners to help create the security environment required under Russian attacks.

The Kremlin spokesperson also touched further on Trump's interview with Politico, saying Moscow "carefully" reviewed the US president's interview, particularly the section on the Ukraine peace process.

"In many ways, President Trump touched on the root causes of this conflict [during the interview]," Peskov said, adding that his statement on the topics of Ukraine's NATO membership and the issue of territories "resonates with our understanding."

"This is very important in terms of the prospects for a peaceful settlement," he said.

RelatedTRT World - 'The last 10 metres': Trump's envoy Kellogg says Ukraine peace deal is really close
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints