Russia has said it will “see how things develop” after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement on being “ready” to hold a presidential election if security is ensured.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue of holding elections in Ukraine is something Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been talking about for a long time,” and that US President Donald Trump has also “recently talked about” the issue.

"We'll see how things develop in this direction,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow has yet to discuss the issue with “anyone,” including the US.

"We are working for peace, not a truce. A sustainable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved through the signing of relevant documents, is an absolute priority," Peskov said regarding Zelenskyy's remarks on Ukraine's readiness for an energy ceasefire if Russia also agrees.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he is "ready" to hold a presidential election within 60-90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.

Political advantage

Zelenskyy’s remarks came after Trump told Politico in an interview on Monday that it was “time” for Ukraine to hold an election, arguing Kiev was “using war" to avoid a presidential vote and warning that the absence of a ballot for a prolonged period risks undermining Ukraine’s democracy.