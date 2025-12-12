Kosovo has begun taking in migrants slated for deportation from the United States under an agreement reached with the administration of President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Thursday.
In a televised interview, Kurti confirmed that one or two migrants have already arrived, noting that Kosovo is accepting people “whom the United States does not want on its territory.”
The deal, finalised in June, allows Kosovo to host up to 50 migrants for a one-year period, according to the government.
By signing the accord, Kosovo, one of Europe's poorest countries, wanted to express its "eternal gratitude" for US support since it broke away from Serbia in 2008, the government said in June.
Kurti came to power in February, but his government has since fallen and a new election will be held on December 28.
The United States has had harsh words for Kurti’s party, accusing it of "undermining the stability" of Kosovo by preventing a Serbian political party from running in the December elections.
Kosovo has also ratified an agreement with Denmark to host foreign prisoners convicted in the country, who will be able to serve sentences in a Kosovo prison.