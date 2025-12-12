Kosovo has begun taking in migrants slated for deportation from the United States under an agreement reached with the administration of President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Thursday.

In a televised interview, Kurti confirmed that one or two migrants have already arrived, noting that Kosovo is accepting people “whom the United States does not want on its territory.”

The deal, finalised in June, allows Kosovo to host up to 50 migrants for a one-year period, according to the government.

By signing the accord, Kosovo, one of Europe's poorest countries, wanted to express its "eternal gratitude" for US support since it broke away from Serbia in 2008, the government said in June.