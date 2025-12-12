POLITICS
2 min read
Thai FM speaks with Rubio as PM calls for snap elections amid Cambodia border tensions
Thailand’s foreign minister speaks to US counterpart Marco Rubio ahead of planned call between Thai PM and Trump, as Bangkok dissolves parliament for snap elections triggered by mounting political pressure and clashes along Cambodian border.
Thai FM speaks with Rubio as PM calls for snap elections amid Cambodia border tensions
Thailand's prime minister looks on, on the day he speaks to the media to announce parliament dissolution, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 12 2025. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Thailand's top diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke with US counterpart Marco Rubio on Friday ahead of a planned call between Thailand's premier and US President Donald Trump about the border conflict with Cambodia, Thailand's foreign ministry said.

Sihasak told Rubio that Thailand was committed to a peaceful resolution, but said sustainable peace must be backed up by actions and genuine commitment, according to a statement, adding that Rubio confirmed the readiness of the United States to constructively promote peace.

Fighting intensified along the Thailand–Cambodia border on Thursday, with artillery fire and explosions reported near several disputed ancient temples. At least 19 were killed according to officials.

This marked the deadliest surge in violence since July, when dozens were killed before a ceasefire was brokered with the help of US President Donald Trump. 

Thailand dissolves parliament for snap elections

Meanwhile, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn dissolved parliament on Friday at Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's request as the country moves to hold snap elections.

The king issued a royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives after Anutin formally requested fresh elections within 45 to 60 days.

RECOMMENDED

Thailand's current parliament was formed after the May 2023 general election.

RelatedTRT World - Thai soldier killed, several wounded in border clashes with Cambodia: army

The decree notes that the administration — formed as a minority coalition in September 2025 — has struggled to govern amid mounting political, economic and geopolitical challenges, including persistent tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Anutin, of the conservative Bhumjaithai party, was elected the 32nd prime minister of Thailand with the support of the People’s Party by defeating his rival from the ruling Pheu Thai party, Chaikasem Nitisiri, on September 5. He formed a minority government.

On Thursday, he said he will "return power to the people."

Trump is expected to hold a phone conversation with leaders of both Thailand and Cambodia to bring an end to the latest flare-up of the border conflict. The two countries have long disputed a colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre frontier, where several historic temples lie on contested ground.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group