Thailand's top diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke with US counterpart Marco Rubio on Friday ahead of a planned call between Thailand's premier and US President Donald Trump about the border conflict with Cambodia, Thailand's foreign ministry said.

Sihasak told Rubio that Thailand was committed to a peaceful resolution, but said sustainable peace must be backed up by actions and genuine commitment, according to a statement, adding that Rubio confirmed the readiness of the United States to constructively promote peace.

Fighting intensified along the Thailand–Cambodia border on Thursday, with artillery fire and explosions reported near several disputed ancient temples. At least 19 were killed according to officials.

This marked the deadliest surge in violence since July, when dozens were killed before a ceasefire was brokered with the help of US President Donald Trump.

Thailand dissolves parliament for snap elections

Meanwhile, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn dissolved parliament on Friday at Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's request as the country moves to hold snap elections.

The king issued a royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives after Anutin formally requested fresh elections within 45 to 60 days.