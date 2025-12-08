WORLD
1 min read
Thai soldier killed, several wounded in border clashes with Cambodia: army
Both sides trade blame for the latest eruption in fighting along their frontier.
Thai soldier killed, several wounded in border clashes with Cambodia: army
(FILE) Thai military personnel stand near disputed border between Thailand and Cambodia in Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, August 27, 2025. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

A Thai soldier was killed and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand's army said on Monday, with both sides trading blame for the latest eruption in fighting along their frontier.

After Cambodian troops fired on Thai forces early Monday morning in Ubon Ratchathani province, "the Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded", Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early on Monday morning, adding that Cambodia had not retaliated.

RECOMMENDED

The border dispute between the two countries had erupted into a five-day war in July, before a ceasefire deal was brokered by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Trump witnessed the signing of an expanded ceasefire deal between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur in October.

RelatedTRT World - Temples or treason? Reasons that led to the Cambodia-Thailand flare-up
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints