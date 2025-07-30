A century-old border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia flared into deadly clashes last week, with rocket strikes, air raids, and landmines leaving civilians dead on both sides of the border, and thousands displaced.

Fighting peaked just before a ceasefire was brokered by Malaysia’s leader Anwar Ibrahim, requiring both sides to withdraw troops and accept international monitoring.

Many suspect that behind-the-scenes issues are fuelling the current dispute.

From a rift between Thailand’s and Cambodia’s ruling families, the Shinawatras and the Huns, to shifting dynamics in money laundering and scam operations along the border, are adding to the tensions, according to Patinya Ambuel, a Thai-American analyst.

Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Thailand and father of acting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (who was suspended after a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former PM Hun Sen), has long maintained close ties with Hun Sen, whose son Hun Manet now leads Cambodia.

That friendship appears to have broken down recently, and that rupture is what experts cite as a major factor in the current flare-up.

Evidence of the fallout includes the leaked phone call between Hun Sen and Paetongtarn, in which she allegedly offered to act against a Thai military officer at the Cambodian leader’s request. Thaksin reportedly saw the leak as a betrayal. “I never imagined someone so close could act this way.” However, Hun Sen also feels betrayed by the former Thai leader.

While both sides accuse each other of betrayal, many in Thailand, including top officials, view Paetongtarn’s remarks as bordering on treason.

More factors seem to emerge as contributing to the conflict between two once-friendly neighbours.

Upsetting casinos, “scam centres”?

Among the potential sources of conflict is Thailand’s plan to open casinos and “entertainment centres” near the Cambodian border, something that may have angered Hun Sen, Ambuel says.

Currently, there are casinos just across the Thai border in Cambodia, frequented especially by Thais and Chinese. This would be a loss of revenue for Cambodia, as well as a loss of lucrative money laundering operations, she adds.

The issue of money always causes rifts in any conflict, according to her. Thailand’s proposal to open casino businesses might be angering Hun Sen, as shady financial activities from Thailand would no longer need to siphon through Cambodia’s casinos for laundering, not to mention the loss of huge casino earnings.

In addition, growing pressure on the Thai government to crack down on scam centres , an issue not just for Bangkok but the international community, may also be contributing to the feud, Ambuel adds.

In these scam centres, criminal gangs have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people and forced them to conduct online and telephone fraud, generating billions of dollars annually, according to the UN . In March, Thailand, a supplier of electricity and internet to some of these operations, led a crackdown on several centres.

Rising nationalist sentiment on both sides may also be inflaming tensions.