CULTURE
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Hannah Einbinder, Javier Bardem and Meghan Stalter make pro-Palestinian statements at the 77th Emmy Awards.
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
Paris Grand Mosque rector Chems-Eddine Hafiz slams rising “Islamophobic acts” as a dangerous new stage, urging awareness and national solidarity against anti-Muslim hatred.
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
"In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments enabling carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity," says a statement.
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Opinion
opinion
author
Kavitha Iyer
author
Nilosree Biswas
author
Nilosree Biswas
By Nilosree Biswas
By Nilosree Biswas
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Ben Hania’s film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival to a 23-minute standing ovation.
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
Türkiye banned the popular video game Roblox last year over concerns that the platform can make children vulnerable to exploitation.
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Saint Anna Church serves Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities in Idlib countryside.
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib