CULTURE
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
BIZTECH
FEATURES
OPINION
GAZA BLOG
Opinion
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Hannah Einbinder, Javier Bardem and Meghan Stalter make pro-Palestinian statements at the 77th Emmy Awards.
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
Paris Grand Mosque rector Chems-Eddine Hafiz slams rising “Islamophobic acts” as a dangerous new stage, urging awareness and national solidarity against anti-Muslim hatred.
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
"In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments enabling carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity," says a statement.
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Ben Hania’s film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival to a 23-minute standing ovation.
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
Türkiye banned the popular video game Roblox last year over concerns that the platform can make children vulnerable to exploitation.
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Saint Anna Church serves Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities in Idlib countryside.
Kavitha Iyer
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
Nilosree Biswas
Eid-e-Gulabi: When Holi painted the Mughal Empire in colours of pluralism
Nilosree Biswas
To preserve cultural heritage, India must embrace pluralism, not politics
By
Nilosree Biswas
Why did Bollywood decide to ignore the plight of Palestinians?
By
Nilosree Biswas
India's love affair with biryani, explained
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
Nilosree Biswas
Eid-e-Gulabi: When Holi painted the Mughal Empire in colours of pluralism
Nilosree Biswas
To preserve cultural heritage, India must embrace pluralism, not politics
By
Nilosree Biswas
Why did Bollywood decide to ignore the plight of Palestinians?
By
Nilosree Biswas
India's love affair with biryani, explained
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Hannah Einbinder, Javier Bardem and Meghan Stalter make pro-Palestinian statements at the 77th Emmy Awards.
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
Paris Grand Mosque rector Chems-Eddine Hafiz slams rising “Islamophobic acts” as a dangerous new stage, urging awareness and national solidarity against anti-Muslim hatred.
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
"In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments enabling carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity," says a statement.
Opinion
Kavitha Iyer
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
Nilosree Biswas
Eid-e-Gulabi: When Holi painted the Mughal Empire in colours of pluralism
Nilosree Biswas
To preserve cultural heritage, India must embrace pluralism, not politics
By
Nilosree Biswas
Why did Bollywood decide to ignore the plight of Palestinians?
By
Nilosree Biswas
India's love affair with biryani, explained
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
Nilosree Biswas
Eid-e-Gulabi: When Holi painted the Mughal Empire in colours of pluralism
Nilosree Biswas
To preserve cultural heritage, India must embrace pluralism, not politics
By
Nilosree Biswas
Why did Bollywood decide to ignore the plight of Palestinians?
By
Nilosree Biswas
India's love affair with biryani, explained
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Ben Hania’s film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival to a 23-minute standing ovation.
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
Türkiye banned the popular video game Roblox last year over concerns that the platform can make children vulnerable to exploitation.
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Saint Anna Church serves Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities in Idlib countryside.
Load more