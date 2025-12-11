WORLD
2 min read
UK police hunt suspects after high-value British Empire artefacts stolen from museum
Police say more than 600 culturally significant items were taken from a Bristol site housing the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection, in one of the UK’s largest recent museum thefts.
UK police hunt suspects after high-value British Empire artefacts stolen from museum
Police said they want to question four unidentified men in caps or hoodies seen on CCTV carrying bags in the early hours. / Others
December 11, 2025

More than 600 items from a collection documenting the links between Britain and countries in the former British Empire were stolen from a UK museum in September, police said.

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal for information about four men captured on CCTV images on September 25 outside a building in the southwestern city of Bristol which housed items from the collection.

"More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders," police said in a statement about the theft from the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection on Thursday.

"The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city," said the officer in the case, Dan Burgan.

"These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history."

Police said they wanted to talk to four unidentified men, all wearing caps or hoodies, seen in the CCTV images carrying bags in the early hours.

Police said the burglary happened between 1:00am and 2:00am on September 25 in the city's Cumberland Road area.

A collection documenting a contested past

RECOMMENDED

According to the collection's website, the "unique collection documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times".

It contains diverse objects, many of them from the Pacific islands and clothing from African nations.

There are also photographs, films, personal papers as well as sound recordings to provide "insights into diverse lives and landscapes during a challenging and controversial period of history," the website adds.

The collection had been transferred from the former British Empire & Commonwealth Museum in Bristol when it closed in 2012.

It remained in the care of the city council, as well as Bristol Museums, which encompasses five different institutions, and the city's archives.

The revelation comes after thieves stole crown jewels from the Louvre, in Paris, in October.

In August 2023, the British Museum in London revealed that some 1,800 items had been taken from its world-renowned collections by a former employee. A few hundred were later recovered.

The museum's director Hartwig Fischer resigned in August 2023 after admitting the institution did not act "as it should have" on warnings that items had gone missing.

RelatedTRT World - How Western museums distorted the Muslim image after stealing its art
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group