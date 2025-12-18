Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the country's determination to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza and make sure that "justice is served."

"Türkiye will continue to fight determinedly on every front to ensure that what is happening in Gaza is not forgotten and that justice is served,” Erdogan said on Thursday in a speech at a culture and art awards ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"As a country and government committed to speaking the truth," he added, Türkiye stands firmly with the Palestinian people, "unwavering and unbowed.”

‘Brave’ media