TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye will continue to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza: Erdogan
Ankara stands firmly with the Palestinian people and is unbowed in its determination to see that justice is served, says the Turkish president.
Türkiye will continue to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza: Erdogan
President Erdogan attends the Presidential Culture and Arts Awards ceremony in Ankara. / AA
December 18, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the country's determination to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza and make sure that "justice is served."

"Türkiye will continue to fight determinedly on every front to ensure that what is happening in Gaza is not forgotten and that justice is served,” Erdogan said on Thursday in a speech at a culture and art awards ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"As a country and government committed to speaking the truth," he added, Türkiye stands firmly with the Palestinian people, "unwavering and unbowed.”

‘Brave’ media

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also lauded Turkish media outlets for their "brave" stance in covering the truth of what is happening in Gaza.

"In the face of the Gaza genocide, Turkish media outlets, especially TRT and Anadolu, have really taken a brave stance," the Turkish leader said.

Praising Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, Erdogan said: “What is reflected through his lens not only reveals the horrific scale of the massacre in Gaza but also brings the rightful resistance of the Palestinian people to the attention of the world.”

“Our brother Ali, who exposed the brutal genocide in Gaza and confronted the so-called civilised world with the truth, serves as a photojournalist for our Anadolu," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations