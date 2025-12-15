CULTURE
Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife found dead in Los Angeles home
Reiner was among the most influential filmmakers of his generation, known for beloved classics such as 'The Princess Bride', 'When Harry Met Sally' and 'This Is Spinal Tap'
FILE PHOTO: Reiner, director of "The Princess Bride," arrives for a special 25th anniversary viewing of the film in New York. / Reuters
December 15, 2025

American director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead at their southern California mansion, CNN and NBC reported on Sunday.

Los Angeles police said in a media conference on Sunday evening they would not yet publicly confirm the identities of the two people found dead at the residence of the director, and were not interviewing any suspects.

Reiner, the son of a comedy giant who went on to become one, himself, as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation with movies such as “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally...” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” was 78.

A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation confirmed that Reiner and Singer were the victims. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities were investigating an “apparent homicide,” said Capt Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department. The Los Angeles fire department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Reiner rose to acting fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic on groundbreaking 1970s sitcom "All in the Family."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
