Türkiye is committed to peace, dialogue as part of its historical responsibility: President Erdogan
Türkiye pledges to bolster global diplomatic efforts as President Erdogan stresses the need for inclusive solutions and sustained support for fragile regional ceasefires at Turkmenistan summit.
Turkish President Erdogan emphasises dialogue as the foundation of sustainable conflict resolution. / AA
December 12, 2025

Türkiye remains committed to fostering peace and dialogue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday at an international forum in Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Erdogan said Ankara is working “with all our strength” to ensure diplomacy prevails, drawing on the country’s history, geography and cultural responsibility.

“As Türkiye, we are working with all our strength—guided by the sense of responsibility instilled by our history, geography and civilisation—to ensure that peace and dialogue prevail,” Erdogan said.

He also added that Türkiye is prepared to support diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and lasting peace, including initiatives related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turning to the Middle East, Erdogan stressed that any peace process must include the Palestinians and ultimately lead to a two-state solution.

He also cautioned that the October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza remains fragile and urged continued international backing to sustain it.

Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality

President Erdogan attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Monument, as world leaders gathered in Ashgabat.

Erdogan joined several invited heads of state and government at the ceremony, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Erdogan later attended a family photo session after an official welcoming ceremony at the forum venue.

The leaders will attend the event's opening session later in the day.

The forum in Ashgabat is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality and the UN General Assembly's designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

SOURCE:AA
