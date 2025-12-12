Türkiye remains committed to fostering peace and dialogue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday at an international forum in Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Erdogan said Ankara is working “with all our strength” to ensure diplomacy prevails, drawing on the country’s history, geography and cultural responsibility.

“As Türkiye, we are working with all our strength—guided by the sense of responsibility instilled by our history, geography and civilisation—to ensure that peace and dialogue prevail,” Erdogan said.

He also added that Türkiye is prepared to support diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and lasting peace, including initiatives related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turning to the Middle East, Erdogan stressed that any peace process must include the Palestinians and ultimately lead to a two-state solution.

He also cautioned that the October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza remains fragile and urged continued international backing to sustain it.