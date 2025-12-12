A series of Israeli strikes hit south and east Lebanon on Friday, state media reported, as Israel's army said it was targeting Hezbollah sites, the latest such raids despite a year-old ceasefire.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes in around a dozen locations, including up to around 30 kilometres from the Israeli border, citing at times "heavy raids".

Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire that was supposed to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah and has also kept troops in five areas it claims are strategic.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces "struck a training and qualification compound", claiming it was used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force where operatives "underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various types of weapons".

The army also "struck additional Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon", according to the statement.

Related TRT World - Israeli army violates ceasefire again as it strikes Lebanon, claims to target Hezbollah sites

Continued attacks