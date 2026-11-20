Middle East

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OPINION
Ethnosport Culture Festival opens in Saudi Arabia for first time outside Türkiye
Ten-day event in Riyadh brings together traditional sports, arts and cultural activities from around the world.
OPINION
West urges Iran to readmit nuclear inspectors to bombed sites
The US and Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, but Tehran has since blocked the UN nuclear watchdog from returning to the sites.
China, Russia, US issue four-point declaration after 'historic summit'
Israeli offensive in central Gaza ends, leaving trail of destruction despite ceasefire
Houthi militia strike reportedly damages Riyadh tower housing sovereign wealth fund
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Joseph's Tomb under army protection in occupied West Bank
West urges Iran to readmit nuclear inspectors to bombed sites
The US and Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, but Tehran has since blocked the UN nuclear watchdog from returning to the sites.
China, Russia, US issue four-point declaration after 'historic summit'
Israeli offensive in central Gaza ends, leaving trail of destruction despite ceasefire
Houthi militia strike reportedly damages Riyadh tower housing sovereign wealth fund
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Joseph's Tomb under army protection in occupied West Bank
Iran accuses US of repeating Iraq invasion ‘deception’ over bioweapons claims
Tehran invokes the 2003 US invasion of Iraq as it rejects Washington’s allegations that Iran may be developing biological or chemical weapons, warning against what it calls a familiar pattern of misleading claims.
World Children's Day: Gaza children urge remembrance as Israel torments besieged Palestinians
Palestinian children gather at Turkish School in Gaza City to draw world's attention to the impact of Israel's genocide in which over 22,000 children were killed and tens of thousands orphaned.
Israel killed 22,000+ Gaza children, orphaned 71,000+, uprooted 800,000 — Palestine
Palestine's Foreign Ministry highlights child casualties and conditions in Gaza on the eve of World Children's Day, as Israel continues to torment the besieged population on a daily basis.
Trump eyes 2027 to 'see what happens' with stalemated US-Iran war
Asked about possibility of new American attacks on Iran that Israel has been seeking, US President Donald Trump tells Reuters news agency that "I'll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year."
Somalia asks UAE ambassador to leave, recalls envoy from Abu Dhabi
Mogadishu accuses Abu Dhabi of fuelling conflicts, buying loyalties and undermining other nations' sovereignty; the UAE denies the allegations.
West urges Iran to readmit nuclear inspectors to bombed sites
The US and Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, but Tehran has since blocked the UN nuclear watchdog from returning to the sites.
China, Russia, US issue four-point declaration after 'historic summit'
Israeli offensive in central Gaza ends, leaving trail of destruction despite ceasefire
Houthi militia strike reportedly damages Riyadh tower housing sovereign wealth fund
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Joseph's Tomb under army protection in occupied West Bank
West urges Iran to readmit nuclear inspectors to bombed sites
The US and Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, but Tehran has since blocked the UN nuclear watchdog from returning to the sites.
China, Russia, US issue four-point declaration after 'historic summit'
Israeli offensive in central Gaza ends, leaving trail of destruction despite ceasefire
Houthi militia strike reportedly damages Riyadh tower housing sovereign wealth fund
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Joseph's Tomb under army protection in occupied West Bank
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