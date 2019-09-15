Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with PM Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks.
Around 3,500 Palestinians were killed in a massacre perpetrated by a Lebanese Maronite Christian militia allied to Israel.
US President Trump says it looked like Iran was behind attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia at the weekend that raised fears of a fresh Middle East conflict, but adds he did not want war with anyone.
In a joint statement, the trio agrees to coordinate efforts to ensure Syria's security and stability after a trilateral summit in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
One of the kingdom’s most significant oil facilities has been targeted. Here's what the experts say about it.
US officials release satellite images arguing the attack on Saudi oil facilities was inconsistent with one launched from Yemen and the strikes rather came from the direction of Iran or Iraq, a claim Tehran rejects as "maximum lies."
The explosion happened near a local hospital in Cobanbey town. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The announcement approving the settlement comes despite an international outcry over Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's promise to annex the West Bank's Jordan Valley.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "around 3,000 people" returned to the northern Hama and the southern Idlib countryside from other areas under regime control.
The drone strikes on plants in the heartland of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum processing facility, were expected to send oil prices up on Monday as tensions rise.
Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked two Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais and vowed to widen the range of its attacks on Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition fighting them in Yemen.
Yasar Guler and Joseph Dunford held the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Military Committee Conference in Slovenia's Ljubljana.
