WORLD
2 min read
UN warns rising tensions in Yemen risk wider regional escalation, urges return to dialogue
Yemen needs a sustainable, negotiated political settlement, says UN chief Antonio Guterres.
UN warns rising tensions in Yemen risk wider regional escalation, urges return to dialogue
"The people of Yemen demand and deserve peace," Guterres said. / AP
December 17, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that rising tensions in Yemen risk wider regional escalation and called on all parties to exercise restraint and return to dialogue.

"I have just briefed the Security Council on the situation in Yemen, fresh off my visit to the region, including Saudi Arabia and Oman," Guterres told a news conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday following a closed Council session on Yemen, noting that "tensions have been simmering across Yemen."

He said that "dramatic new developments in the eastern governorates are turning up the heat," after "forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, or STC, advanced on Hadramawt and al-Mahra."

"As I told the Security Council, unilateral actions will not clear a path to peace," Guterres said, adding that "they deepen divisions. Harden positions. And raise the risk of wider escalation and further fragmentation."

Warning of broader consequences, he said: "A full resumption of hostilities could have serious ramifications on regional peace and security, including on the Red Sea, in the Gulf of Aden, and in the Horn of Africa."

‘Nearly 4.8M have fled their homes’

"I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and resolve differences through dialogue," he added, stressing that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen must be preserved."

RECOMMENDED

Guterres further stressed that "Yemen needs a sustainable, negotiated political settlement" that "embraces the aspirations of all Yemenis and brings this devastating conflict to an end."

Emphasising the humanitarian toll, he said: "Nearly 4.8 million have fled their homes. And 19.5 million need humanitarian assistance."

He strongly condemned "the continued arbitrary detention of 59 UN colleagues and partner personnel" and said: "I call for their immediate and unconditional release, in accordance with international law."

"The continued detention of our colleagues is a profound injustice," he added, stressing that the UN "must never be targeted, arrested, or detained in connection with their official duties."

Despite challenges, Guterres said the UN remains committed to Yemen, urging parties to "prioritise dialogue over violence."

"The people of Yemen demand and deserve peace," he said.

Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case