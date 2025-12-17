UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that rising tensions in Yemen risk wider regional escalation and called on all parties to exercise restraint and return to dialogue.

"I have just briefed the Security Council on the situation in Yemen, fresh off my visit to the region, including Saudi Arabia and Oman," Guterres told a news conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday following a closed Council session on Yemen, noting that "tensions have been simmering across Yemen."

He said that "dramatic new developments in the eastern governorates are turning up the heat," after "forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, or STC, advanced on Hadramawt and al-Mahra."

"As I told the Security Council, unilateral actions will not clear a path to peace," Guterres said, adding that "they deepen divisions. Harden positions. And raise the risk of wider escalation and further fragmentation."

Warning of broader consequences, he said: "A full resumption of hostilities could have serious ramifications on regional peace and security, including on the Red Sea, in the Gulf of Aden, and in the Horn of Africa."

‘Nearly 4.8M have fled their homes’

"I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and resolve differences through dialogue," he added, stressing that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen must be preserved."