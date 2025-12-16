Israeli forces kidnapped three young men in Quneitra province, southwest Syria, amid daily violations of the Arab country's sovereignty.

According to Syrian state television Alikhbaria, Israeli forces on Monday seized the three during a raid in the town of Al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside.

No immediate official comment was issued by Tel Aviv or Damascus regarding the abductions.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included illegal arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fuelling public anger.