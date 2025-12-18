MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Rain turns Iran's Hormuz Island crimson for the first time this year
The beach is known for its vivid red sand and cliffs, created by high concentrations of iron oxide.
Rain turns Iran's Hormuz Island crimson for the first time this year
Rainfall briefly transforms the coastline of its famed Red Beach into a striking natural scene on Iran's Hormuz Island / AP
December 18, 2025

Rainfall on Iran's Hormuz Island briefly transformed the coastline of its famed Red Beach into a striking natural scene this week, as runoff flowing over the shore turned the water shades of deep red, intensifying the island’s iron-rich soil and washing it into the sea.

When rain falls, as it did starting on Tuesday, streams of red soil flow toward the shoreline, colouring both the beach and the surrounding water and creating a sharp contrast with the blue waters of the Persian Gulf.

The phenomenon regularly attracts tourists, photographers and social media attention.

Beyond its visual appeal, the red soil — locally known as gelak — is exported in limited quantities and used in the production of cosmetics, pigments and some traditional products.

RECOMMENDED

Hormuz Island lies in the Strait of Hormuz, about 1,080 kilometres south of Iran’s capital, Tehran. Rainfall is relatively rare on the arid island, and happens mainly during the winter and early spring.

The island has become a popular destination with visitors drawn to its unusual landscapes.

RelatedTRT World - What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it so important for oil?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group