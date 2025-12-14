WORLD
2 min read
Trump vows 'big damage' for perpetrators after DAESH attack killed three Americans in Syria
Syrian authorities launched a security operation on Sunday against DAESH cells in Homs province countryside following the attack near ancient Palmyra.
Trump vows 'big damage' for perpetrators after DAESH attack killed three Americans in Syria
US forces operate in Syria as part of an anti-DAESH international coalition formed in 2014. / AP
December 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump has vowed to inflict significant damage on those responsible for a DAESH attack in Syria that killed two American troops and one civilian.

"I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of big damage done to the people that did it," Trump said: "They got the person ... but there'll be big damage done."

Syria has arrested five people suspected of having links to the shooting of US and Syrian troops in the central Syrian town of Palmyra on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Attack targeted Syrian-US relationship

In a phone call on Sunday between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Syria and the US said that a deadly DAESH terror attack near the ancient city of Palmyra was aimed at undermining emerging bilateral relations.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating in the fight against terrorism and promoting regional stability, according to a statement by Syria’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two top diplomats agreed that the "cowardly act" was intended to disrupt the newly developing Syrian-US relationship.

Shaibani described the attack as a renewed challenge in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of working closely with international partners, particularly the US, to strengthen joint counterterrorism efforts.

RelatedTRT World - Syria launches security operation against DAESH cells in Homs countryside after deadly attack
RECOMMENDED

The Syrian minister conveyed condolences from President Ahmed al Sharaa to US President Donald Trump and thanked Washington for its support for Syria.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that two US troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by a DAESH gunman in the Palmyra desert area.

Syrian authorities launched a security operation on Sunday against DAESH cells in Homs province countryside following the attack near ancient Palmyra.

US forces operate in Syria as part of an anti-DAESH international coalition formed in 2014. Syria joined the coalition on November 12, 2025.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria’s new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilise conditions across the country.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns US will retaliate if attacked again after three Americans killed in Syria, blames Daesh
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group