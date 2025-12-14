US President Donald Trump has vowed to inflict significant damage on those responsible for a DAESH attack in Syria that killed two American troops and one civilian.



"I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of big damage done to the people that did it," Trump said: "They got the person ... but there'll be big damage done."



Syria has arrested five people suspected of having links to the shooting of US and Syrian troops in the central Syrian town of Palmyra on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Attack targeted Syrian-US relationship

In a phone call on Sunday between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Syria and the US said that a deadly DAESH terror attack near the ancient city of Palmyra was aimed at undermining emerging bilateral relations.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating in the fight against terrorism and promoting regional stability, according to a statement by Syria’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two top diplomats agreed that the "cowardly act" was intended to disrupt the newly developing Syrian-US relationship.

Shaibani described the attack as a renewed challenge in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of working closely with international partners, particularly the US, to strengthen joint counterterrorism efforts.