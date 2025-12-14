WORLD
Syria launches security operation against DAESH cells in Homs countryside after deadly attack
The operation follows the attack targeting the joint Syrian-US patrol near Palmyra, according to state media.
The shooting took place near Palmyra. / AFP
December 14, 2025

Syrian authorities have launched a security operation against DAESH terrorist cells in the countryside of Homs province, following an attack that killed three Americans near the ancient city of Palmyra.

The state-run Alikhbariya television said the operation was carried out on Sunday in response to an attack that targeted Syrian and American forces during a joint field patrol near Palmyra on Saturday.

According to the channel, the security operation focused on the areas of Furqlus, al Qaryatayn and the surrounding desert regions of Homs province, where DAESH sleeper cells are believed to be active.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that two US troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by a DAESH gunman in the Palmyra desert area.

US forces operate in Syria as part of an international coalition against DAESH, which was formed under US leadership in 2014. Syria joined the coalition on November 12, 2025.

The coalition has carried out military operations against DAESH in Syria and Iraq since its formation, involving several countries, though Damascus was not previously a party to it.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al Assad in December 2024, Syria’s new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilise conditions across the country.

