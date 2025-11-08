MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Syria busts Daesh terror modules in major security operation
The country's Interior Ministry says wanted individuals were arrested and materials seized in security operation targeting several provinces
Syria busts Daesh terror modules in major security operation
Syria busts Daesh terror modules in major security operation.
November 8, 2025

Syria has said that it had dismantled cells belonging to the Daesh terrorist group as part of a wide-scale security operation in several provinces.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said on Saturday the operation was conducted on “precise” intelligence information and led to the arrest of wanted individuals and the seizure of materials and evidence linking them to terrorist activities.

The operation “comes within the framework of ongoing national efforts to combat terrorism and confront plots targeting the country’s security and citizens’ safety,” it added.

“It resulted in the dismantling of several terrorist cells and the arrest of many wanted individuals.”

RECOMMENDED

Since Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms, while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

For decades under the Assad regime’s iron-fisted rule, the country had been engineered to splinter along sectarian, ethnic and communal lines. 

The Assad era was marked by widespread atrocities, war crimes, enforced disappearances, and torture that left deep scars on Syrian society.

RelatedTRT World - From division to dialogue: Syrian leader vows unity over sectarian splits
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida