Syria has said that it had dismantled cells belonging to the Daesh terrorist group as part of a wide-scale security operation in several provinces.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said on Saturday the operation was conducted on “precise” intelligence information and led to the arrest of wanted individuals and the seizure of materials and evidence linking them to terrorist activities.

The operation “comes within the framework of ongoing national efforts to combat terrorism and confront plots targeting the country’s security and citizens’ safety,” it added.

“It resulted in the dismantling of several terrorist cells and the arrest of many wanted individuals.”